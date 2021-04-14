Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ODT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,389. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.