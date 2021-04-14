Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ODT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,389. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.66.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on ODT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
