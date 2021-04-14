O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 126 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.