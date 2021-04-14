NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $577.03 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $90.49 or 0.00142704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $577.03 million and approximately $4,607.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00059749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00018692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00635387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00037158 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,923,826 coins and its circulating supply is 6,376,789 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

