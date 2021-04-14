NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.22.

NVDA stock opened at $627.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $267.11 and a 12-month high of $628.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

