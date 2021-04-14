NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,908,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,010,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $17,396,000.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

