Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 369,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. 32,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.