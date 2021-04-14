Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 141.2% in March

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NMI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 18,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

