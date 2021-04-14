Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 8,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.99.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
