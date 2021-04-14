Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.97. 8,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $16.99.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.