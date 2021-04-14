Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

