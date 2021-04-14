Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.91 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Plexus worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Insiders sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

