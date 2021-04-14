Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,706 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Monro worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNRO opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.