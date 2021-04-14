Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.