Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Shares of NTR opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

