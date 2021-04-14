NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.19. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

