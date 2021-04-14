Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 18,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

