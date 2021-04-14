Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $1,016.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00065482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.01 or 0.00265318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00723890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.32 or 0.98961827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.09 or 0.00853941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars.

