Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NFRMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.03.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

