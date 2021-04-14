Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NFRMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 1,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $4.03.
About Nufarm
