Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Lowered by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.26. 99,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

