NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
NSAV Company Profile
