NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NSAV Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 593.0% from the March 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSAV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 29,638,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,046,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. NSAV has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

NSAV Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name.

