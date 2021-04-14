Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,147 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 72,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,016. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

