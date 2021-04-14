Norway Savings Bank Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $203.12. 111,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

