Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

