Norway Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

