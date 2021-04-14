Norway Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

