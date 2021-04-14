Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,397 shares of company stock worth $261,156 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

