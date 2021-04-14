Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,100 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $192,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.