Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.56% of Boston Omaha worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4,409.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 257.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

BOMN stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.