Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Annexon worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Annexon by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $48,933,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock valued at $372,094.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain, and eye. Its products in pipelines are focused on antibody-mediated autoimmune and complement-mediated neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include ANX005 (IV), which is in Phase III stage with guillain-barrÃ© syndrome indication, as well as in Phase II stage with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, huntington's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications; ANX007 (IVT), a Phase II candidate with geographic atrophy indication; and ANX009 (SubQ), which is in Phase I stage with autoimmune indications.

