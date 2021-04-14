Northern Trust Corp Invests $4.51 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Eargo stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

