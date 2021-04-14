Northern Trust Corp Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Haynes International worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Haynes International by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

HAYN stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

