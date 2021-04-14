Northern Trust Corp Acquires 8,971 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.