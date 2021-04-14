Northern Trust Corp Acquires 26,115 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

