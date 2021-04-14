Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after buying an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.05. 82,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,681. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

