Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Makes New $878,000 Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Griffon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

