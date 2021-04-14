Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $210,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 76,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,681. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

