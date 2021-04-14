Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group makes up about 1.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,498. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

Several analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Barclays started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

