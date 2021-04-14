Norges Bank Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 917,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,630,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

VRNT stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

