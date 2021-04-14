Norges Bank Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,997,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,956,000.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

