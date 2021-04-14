Norges Bank Takes $60.78 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 486,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $135.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

