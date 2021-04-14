Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 4,509,402 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,509,402 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $30,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,286,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

