Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,275,493 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,275,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,351,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

