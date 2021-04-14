Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,233,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Omnicell stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

