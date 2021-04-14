Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,636,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 314.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.