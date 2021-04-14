Nordea Equity Research Lowers Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) to Hold

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.