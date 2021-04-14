Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.27 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

