Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NNFSF stock remained flat at $$5.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

