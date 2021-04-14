Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Up 328.1% in March

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,769,800 shares, a growth of 328.1% from the March 15th total of 1,814,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,539.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NNFSF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

