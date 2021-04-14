Noir Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,528.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $811,009.55 and $1,528.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00356738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00024005 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010185 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,453,264 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.