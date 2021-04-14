Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 7.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.81. 344,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,544,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKLA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nikola by 709.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 109,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 633,814 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

