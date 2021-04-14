Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Nihon Kohden from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nihon Kohden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHNKY opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

